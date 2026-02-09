Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WERN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

