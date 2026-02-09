Lionsgate Studios’ (LION) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

LION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on LION

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

Shares of Lionsgate Studios stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.48. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth $214,831,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 4,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 4,115,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 3,352.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,753,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000.

Lionsgate Studios News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lionsgate Studios this week:

About Lionsgate Studios

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.