Lionsgate Studios’ (LION) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.
LION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.
Lionsgate Studios Price Performance
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LION. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter worth $214,831,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,805,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 4,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 4,115,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 3,352.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,753,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000.
Lionsgate Studios News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lionsgate Studios this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and set an $11.50 price target (roughly mid-teens upside vs. the current share level), giving institutional endorsement that likely supported buying interest. Barrington Reaffirms Outperform / Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue beat was driven by a strong theatrical slate — Motion Picture revenue rose sharply (reports cite big contributions from The Housemaid and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t), lifting total revenue to about $724M and producing solid operating/adjusted OIBDA results. That topline beat and visible tentpole momentum are the main bullish catalysts. Lionsgate’s Latest Quarter Blows Past Forecasts / Deadline
- Positive Sentiment: Lionsgate flagged a beefed-up content pipeline (plans to double scripted TV episodes and a robust tentpole slate for fiscal ’27) and reported trailing 12‑month library revenue of ~$1.05B — recurring library income plus more content production support a higher multiple over time. Lionsgate Signals Double Scripted TV Episodes / Seeking Alpha
- Neutral Sentiment: Lionsgate named Kathleen Grace as its first Chief AI Officer — a strategic hire that could improve production efficiency and content tooling long term, but with uncertain near-term revenue impact. Lionsgate Hires First Chief AI Officer / Variety
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP results showed a widened net loss (reported net loss from continuing operations ~$46.2M) and the company reported a loss per share that missed consensus (reported approx. ($0.07) vs. estimates closer to ($0.02)), which pressured fundamentals and leaves investors focused on margin recovery. Lionsgate Reports Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 / PR Newswire
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and executive compensation disclosures (CEO pay data and recent stock sales by senior officers) may be viewed unfavorably by some investors and add to near-term selling pressure. CEO Pay & Insider Sales / Quiver Quantitative
About Lionsgate Studios
Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.
