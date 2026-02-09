BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: BILL reported revenue and EPS above Street estimates and emphasized stronger profitability and TPV growth; management raised FY26 and Q3 guidance, signaling better-than-expected near-term momentum. BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/coverage note: Zacks highlights the Q2 beat driven by core platform strength and higher total payment volume (TPV), reinforcing the narrative that billing and payments momentum is re-accelerating. BILL Holdings Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Core Strength & Higher TPV
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish research piece argues BILL’s valuation and margin profile look attractive after the quarter, pointing to durable subscription revenue, expanding customer base and raised FY26 guidance as a buy thesis. BILL Holdings: Muscle Past AI Fears And Buy This Stock For Value
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” rating and $75 price target, providing a strong bullish anchor and a sizable upside case versus the current share price. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript published — useful for hearing management detail on TPV, customer trends, and margin drivers but not additional headline moves beyond the release. BILL Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical breakdowns (Zacks follow-ups) review key metrics vs. estimates — helpful context but largely restates the beat and guidance details. Here’s What Key Metrics Tell Us About BILL Q2 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cuts: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed their target to $49 and moved to “market perform,” reducing an upside driver and signaling more cautious near-term expectations from some shops. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Price Target
- Negative Sentiment: Another sell-side trim: BMO cut its target to $46 and classified the stock as “market perform,” which may cap further rallies until more evidence of sustained growth appears. BILL Price Target Lowered at BMO Capital Markets
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.
