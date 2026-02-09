BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Shares of BILL opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.65. BILL has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.71 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. BILL’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

