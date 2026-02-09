Mizuho Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.32 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the sale, the director owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,049 shares of company stock worth $80,308,554. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 108.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,695,000 after acquiring an additional 121,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Atlassian by 28.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

