Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 82.4% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $225.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.22.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — RGA reported EPS of $7.75 vs. consensus ~$5.86 and revenue of roughly $6.6B, up ~26.6% year-over-year; the results materially exceeded estimates and are the main driver of the rally. Press Release

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

