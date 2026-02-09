Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,526 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $485,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 31,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 343.0% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $394.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $444.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.65.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

