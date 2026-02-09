Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $43.05 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $223.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84. The stock has a market cap of $395.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an “overweight” call, signaling institutional analyst conviction that AbbVie has double‑digit upside from current levels. Read More.

Company forecasts for full‑year 2026 profit came in above estimates, driven by strong sales of newer immunology drugs (Skyrizi, Rinvoq), supporting the case for continued top‑line and earnings growth. Read More.

Market commentary and some analysts view the post‑earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, pointing to institutional accumulation, durable cash flow, and a strong dividend as anchors for medium‑term returns. Read More.

New real‑world Rinvoq data from Japan bolsters the drug's addressable market for ankylosing spondylitis and reinforces growth prospects for AbbVie's immunology franchise. Read More.

Management framed the earnings call around "new growth engines" — Skyrizi/Rinvoq and other launches taking the lead in driving growth, which supports the long‑term story but doesn't eliminate near‑term volatility. Read More.

Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong margin/earnings leverage, confirming product momentum even as some segments face headwinds. Read More.

Shares initially gapped down after the print as investors focused on a softer-than‑expected Q1 EPS and revenue outlook despite the quarter's beats — a classic near‑term reaction to guidance misses. Read More.

AbbVie set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $2.97–$3.01 (vs. ~3.11 consensus) and gave revenue guidance below the street, creating short‑term uncertainty about the cadence of 2026 growth. Read More.

Broader coverage highlighted investor "angst" and a bifurcated reaction — bullish on medium‑term fundamentals but worried about near‑term comps and valuation — keeping volatility elevated. Read More.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

