SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Purchases Shares of 7,342 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,342 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Quanta Services comprises 2.4% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $507.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $508.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.70.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $540.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.00.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

