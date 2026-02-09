MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $260.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.5%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $235.87 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $240.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $2,778,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,871.67. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,478,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,194,852.61. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 455,703 shares of company stock worth $88,724,657 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More.

Q1 results beat consensus — EPS $1.02 vs. $0.99 and revenue $271.6M, +24.5% YoY, showing healthy top-line growth and margin strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More.

Upside Q2 guidance materially above Street — company guided to EPS $1.05–$1.09 and revenue $281M–$289M vs. consensus EPS ≈ $0.93 and revenue ≈ $275M, boosting near-term earnings estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More.

Analysts raised targets and reiterated buys after the quarter — Stifel raised target to $255, Truist to $261, Benchmark to $260 and Needham reaffirmed $250, supporting further upside potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More.

Deeper coverage and transcripts available — earnings-call transcript and sector deep-dives provide detail on demand drivers (data center, telecom, optical) and margin cadence for investors doing due diligence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More.

Valuation discussions surfaced — analysts and write-ups are reassessing whether stronger growth and guidance warrant a re-rating; useful context for sizing positions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More.

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares (~$23.0M) recently, reducing her stake ~2.2% — large insider sales can pressure sentiment and be interpreted as liquidity-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold ~5,274 shares (~$1.19M) — multiple recent insider sales (executive and major shareholder) may temper some investor enthusiasm despite strong results. Read More.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

