Analyzing Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) & Perfect (NYSE:PERF)

Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Get Perfect alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perfect and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect 1 0 0 0 1.00 Iveda Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect 8.48% 3.55% 2.83% Iveda Solutions -53.18% -143.92% -68.46%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Perfect and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Perfect has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perfect and Iveda Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect $60.20 million N/A $5.02 million $0.05 31.00 Iveda Solutions $6.02 million 0.37 -$3.98 million ($1.31) -0.29

Perfect has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perfect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perfect beats Iveda Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perfect

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp. is a software as a service technology company, which engages in the business of developing makeup virtual try-on solutions. Its solutions include virtual try-ons for makeup, nail art, hairstyles, beard dye and styling, eyewear, jewelry, advanced skin diagnostic technology, foundation shade finder, and interactive artificial reality makeup application tutorial platform. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, e.l.e., benefit, Sally Hansen, Belcorp, Decorté, NARS, Aveda, Madisonreed, kate, Sofina iP, Jillstuart, Cosnova, Beekman, Marianna, Ardell, tarte, and Coffret D’or. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, France, and Others. The company was founded by Alice H. Chang on February 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department. In addition, the company offers Iveda Smart UVC, an AI vent for irradiating UV light and Iveda drone to perform certain functions from an aerial view. Further, it offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices, as well as provides utility cabin, IoT sensors and devices and LAN switch products. The company serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.