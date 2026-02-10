Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) versus Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Head-To-Head Review

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) and Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Molson Coors Beverage and Spirits Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 3 10 5 0 2.11 Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus target price of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Molson Coors Beverage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Molson Coors Beverage is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Spirits Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $13.73 billion 0.73 $1.12 billion ($10.68) -4.76 Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71

Molson Coors Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Spirits Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Spirits Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage -15.89% 8.78% 4.38% Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Molson Coors Beverage beats Spirits Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Five Trail, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel’s, Madri, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp’s, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee’s Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

