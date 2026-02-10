DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

Several analysts have commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

DaVita Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $137.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $178.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2,314.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 186,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

