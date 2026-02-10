Comparing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Prudential Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prudential Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Prudential Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Prudential Public 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Prudential Public”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.51 billion 1.82 $5.81 billion N/A N/A Prudential Public $16.66 billion 2.50 $2.29 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Public.

Volatility and Risk

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prudential Public beats Zurich Insurance Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Prudential Public

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.