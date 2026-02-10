Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head to Head Survey

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and TMC the metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $6.48 billion 4.30 $296.30 million $1.78 32.53 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$81.94 million ($0.77) -8.62

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 11.93% 4.14% 2.41% TMC the metals N/A -6,267.63% -96.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Teck Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teck Resources and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 12 8 2 2.55 TMC the metals 1 1 2 0 2.25

Teck Resources presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.89%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 71.31%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Summary

Teck Resources beats TMC the metals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen. The company also produces lead, silver, and molybdenum; and various specialty and other metals, chemicals, and fertilizers. In addition, it explores for gold. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.