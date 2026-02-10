Reviewing Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) and Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Fobi AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -2.10% -3.28% -1.47% Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Baozun has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fobi AI has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baozun and Fobi AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baozun and Fobi AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.29 billion 0.12 -$18.68 million ($0.49) -5.47 Fobi AI $2.16 million 4.35 -$8.11 million ($0.03) -1.33

Fobi AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fobi AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fobi AI beats Baozun on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing. The Brand Management segment provides brand management, strategic and tactic positioning, branding and marketing, retail and e-commerce operations, supply chain, and logistics and technology services. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, beauty and cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, mother and baby products, and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

