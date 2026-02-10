Critical Comparison: Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Airbnb and Aureus Greenway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 19 14 1 2.39 Aureus Greenway 1 0 0 0 1.00

Airbnb currently has a consensus target price of $148.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Airbnb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Aureus Greenway.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.03% 32.14% 10.95% Aureus Greenway -95.21% -19.54% -16.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Airbnb and Aureus Greenway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Aureus Greenway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Aureus Greenway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $11.10 billion 6.73 $2.65 billion $4.21 28.81 Aureus Greenway $3.30 million 18.30 -$180,000.00 ($0.20) -20.05

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Aureus Greenway. Aureus Greenway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbnb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airbnb beats Aureus Greenway on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer. We believe our golf country clubs are a serene combination of approachable golf and nature that are designed to appeal to local residents and tourists alike. The property underlying both of our golf country clubs and the owner of that property are part of and subject to the Association, a not-for-profit corporation homeowners association. Leveraging our two golf country clubs, we plan to (i) continue to develop customer loyalty and capture a greater share of the golf-players who live in,. or visit the greater Orlando region and (ii) increase our revenue from the operation of our golf country clubs. We believe the quality of our golf-courses and the amenities we offer will continue to enhance our ability to attract and retain golf-players across a number of demographic groups and skill levels. Each of our golf country clubs is organized into four principal business sectors: (i) golf recreation, retail golf products, and equipment and facilities rental, (ii) membership dues, (iii) food and beverage services. and (iv) ancillary services and amenities. Each of the golf-courses featured at our golf country clubs present a different set of physical and strategic challenges depending on the layout and where we place the position of a ball-hole and flagstick on a green from time to time during the golf-season. We believe this variation helps to create an enjoyable experience for our customers, no matter how many times they have visited our golf-courses before. We acquired both of our golf country clubs in 2014, and since then, our management team has grown alongside the business. Similarly, our revenue has increased steadily during the last five years due to efforts from our greens superintendent as well as the executive management team. We believe recent capital improvements at both golf country clubs will help the facilities and our golf-courses progressively grow in stature and reputation in order to keep up to date with future infrastructure needs that can meet future demand and structural wherewithal. As a result of these upgrades and our management’s plans for growth, we believe they have gained valuable experience and are well-equipped to take on additional assets and continue to enhance the performance of both golf country clubs since our initial acquisition in 2014. Our principal executive office is located at 2995 Remington Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida 34744.

