Head-To-Head Analysis: OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) & Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Get OMV alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMV and Chevron”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $28.41 billion 0.72 $1.15 billion $3.55 4.41 Chevron $189.03 billion 1.95 $12.30 billion $6.66 27.43

Volatility & Risk

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OMV has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chevron has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OMV and Chevron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 3 2 1 1 2.00 Chevron 4 7 12 0 2.35

Chevron has a consensus target price of $175.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chevron is more favorable than OMV.

Dividends

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OMV pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Chevron is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Chevron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and Chevron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 4.10% 8.47% 4.22% Chevron 6.51% 8.23% 4.87%

Summary

Chevron beats OMV on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels, commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives; and transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.