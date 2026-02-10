Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clarus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,005,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,124 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 957,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 9.3% in the third quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 530,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Clarus has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

