Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
Clarus stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Clarus has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.
The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.
