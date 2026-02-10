Brokerages Set Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $7.75

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Telos had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 20.47%.The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telos will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, EVP Gary Mark Bendza sold 242,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $1,500,066.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 637,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,583.06. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld sold 155,794 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $914,510.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,182,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,646.48. This trade represents a 11.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,317 shares of company stock worth $3,019,651. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 51.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telos by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Telos by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company’s core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

