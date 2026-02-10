Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) versus AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Financial Contrast

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Augusta Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $5.79 billion N/A $1.00 billion $4.54 23.61 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.09) -13.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.1% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngloGold Ashanti and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 0 6 1 2.88 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti 26.25% 24.01% 15.59% Augusta Gold N/A -34.03% -12.24%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Augusta Gold on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. AngloGold Ashanti plc was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

