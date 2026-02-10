Head to Head Analysis: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baxter International 3 9 2 0 1.93

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Baxter International has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Ayr Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness N/A N/A N/A Baxter International -3.09% 17.38% 5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Baxter International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $463.63 million 0.00 -$359.31 million ($2.67) -0.01 Baxter International $10.64 billion 1.05 -$649.00 million ($0.66) -32.92

Ayr Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baxter International. Baxter International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayr Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Ayr Wellness on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

