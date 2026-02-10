APi Group (NYSE:APG) and Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Worley has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worley and APi Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worley $7.28 billion 0.65 $264.87 million N/A N/A APi Group $7.02 billion 2.65 $250.00 million $0.37 121.05

Worley has higher revenue and earnings than APi Group.

Profitability

This table compares Worley and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worley N/A N/A N/A APi Group 3.44% 21.86% 8.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of APi Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of APi Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Worley and APi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worley 0 0 1 0 3.00 APi Group 0 2 7 1 2.90

APi Group has a consensus target price of $43.24, suggesting a potential downside of 3.46%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Worley.

Summary

APi Group beats Worley on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services. It serves new energy, power, upstream and midstream, refining and chemicals, and infrastructure markets, as well as mining, minerals, and metals markets. The company was formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited and changed its name to Worley Limited in October 2019. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

