Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.70.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

