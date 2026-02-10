Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 24,476 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO outlook/rebuild of AI infrastructure — Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI buildout is multi‑year and “generational” have renewed conviction that hyperscalers’ multibillion-dollar AI capex will sustain demand for NVIDIA GPUs. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on CEO Jensen Huang’s AI Buildout Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/momentum support — NVDA’s momentum ranking and recent analyst upgrades/price targets are drawing buy-side attention, supporting upward moves ahead of upcoming catalysts. Nvidia (NVDA) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/market lift — a tech-driven rally in US indices ahead of economic data helped push NVDA higher as investors rotated back into large-cap AI names. Nasdaq 100 and S&P500: Oracle Soars, Nvidia Climbs as US Indices Strengthen Into Jobs Data
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply‑chain / ecosystem win for suppliers — reports that suppliers (e.g., Lumentum) could benefit from NVIDIA’s acceleration of co‑packaged optics are constructive for the AI supply chain but represent indirect upside to NVDA. Lumentum should benefit as Nvidia ‘accelerates’ co-packaged optics: GF
- Neutral Sentiment: Needs fresh catalysts — some outlets note last week’s rally may need additional company-specific catalysts (partner wins, guidance or another beat) to sustain momentum. Nvidia Stock Slips. How OpenAI Can Boost the Chip Maker’s Shares.
- Negative Sentiment: Market downside risk — big‑tech volatility and a recent $1‑trillion pullback across megacaps mean NVDA remains sensitive to macro risk and risk‑off flows. Big Tech stocks are treading water after $1 trillion sell-off week
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from Intel — Intel’s renewed push into discrete AI GPUs and memory (and strategic partnerships) could increase long‑term competition in inference and memory solutions. Intel Stock Is Priced for Ruin, But the AI Offensive Is Here (NVDA)
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling highlighted — recent data showing extensive insider sales can unsettle some investors even if driven by diversification. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on CEO Jensen Huang’s AI Buildout Forecast
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
