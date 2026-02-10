Floyd Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Floyd Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.4% of Floyd Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Floyd Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, President Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

