Midwest Trust Co Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,207.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,052.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

