Midwest Trust Co Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Midwest Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Eli Lilly and Company News
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4B to add in‑vivo CAR‑T/circular RNA capabilities — a strategic entry into next‑generation cell and genetic medicines that analysts and the stock market treated as a growth catalyst. Lilly to buy Orna Therapeutics for up to $2.4 billion
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly expanded its Innovent Biologics collaboration (up to ~$8.5B in potential payments), extending oncology/immunology reach and global development capacity — another long‑term revenue opportunity outside its core GLP‑1 franchise. Eli Lilly Enters $8.5 Billion Strategic Collaboration with Innovent Biologics and Acquires Orna Therapeutics
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts now expect robust 2026 growth — reports project >21% revenue growth and >40% adjusted EPS growth — and at least one major shop raised its price target, supporting a constructive long‑term outlook. Analysts Project Eli Lilly (LLY) to Deliver 21%+ Revenue Growth and 40%+ Adjusted Earnings Growth in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces compare Lilly vs. Novo Nordisk and dig into relative value/market share — useful context for portfolio positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Novo Nordisk vs. Eli Lilly: What’s the Better Long-Term Investment?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses of international revenue trends and investor attention provide background on which regions and products could offset U.S. pricing headwinds. Unlocking Lilly (LLY) International Revenues
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk: >60% of recent revenue came from GLP‑1 drugs (Mounjaro, Zepbound), exposing LLY to pricing pressure, competition and potential demand changes — a key reason some traders are taking profits. Over 60% of Eli Lilly’s Revenue Comes From Its GLP-1 Drugs. Should Investors Be Worried?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor actions and macro headlines — including a reported stake trim by Bristol Gate Capital and ongoing discussion of U.S. price declines for GLP‑1s — add near‑term volatility risk. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Trims Eli Lilly Stake
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%
NYSE:LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,052.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $901.47.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- They just tried to kill gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.