Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,207.29.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,052.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $901.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

