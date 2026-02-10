Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.