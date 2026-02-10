SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.