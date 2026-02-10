SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.70.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.
Key Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating on ExxonMobil and cited benefits from the Golden Pass LNG position, reinforcing confidence in the company’s midstream/monetization optionality and cash generation. UBS reiterates Buy rating on ExxonMobil stock, cites Golden Pass benefits
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually high volume of call options was reported, indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparison piece weighing Sasol (SSL) vs. Exxon (XOM) for value investors; this is market-context commentary rather than company-specific news, useful for relative-value screening. SSL or XOM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s sector piece notes energy leadership in 2026 and highlights efficiency and demand supporting majors; this underpins a favorable macro backdrop but is not a company-specific catalyst. Energy Is Leading in 2026—But Are the Oil Majors Cracking? (XOM)
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s Arun Jayaram maintained a Buy on XOM with a $140 price target; the Buy endorsement supports sentiment, but the PT is below current levels, so its near-term directional signal is mixed. Exxon Mobil: Diversified Cash Generation and High-Margin Growth Underpin Premium Valuation and Buy Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns that softer WTI/crude price trends could pressure Exxon’s upstream-driven earnings despite its cost advantages and balance-sheet strength — a direct earnings-risk item if oil stays weak. Soft Crude Oil Prices Likely Ahead: What it Means for ExxonMobil
- Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP, Darrin L. Talley, disclosed a sale of 3,230 shares (about a 13.7% reduction in his holding); insider selling can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if it’s for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Form 4 — Talley sale
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
