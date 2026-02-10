NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 141,046 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.98.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

