NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.6% of Canopy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.