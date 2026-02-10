RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $370.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.5%

AMAT opened at $330.57 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $344.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.84. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

