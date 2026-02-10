NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,316,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

