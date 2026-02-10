BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

XOM stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

