BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%
XOM stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $637.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $151.55.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy rating on ExxonMobil and cited benefits from the Golden Pass LNG position, reinforcing confidence in the company’s midstream/monetization optionality and cash generation. UBS reiterates Buy rating on ExxonMobil stock, cites Golden Pass benefits
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually high volume of call options was reported, indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside pressure on the stock. Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a comparison piece weighing Sasol (SSL) vs. Exxon (XOM) for value investors; this is market-context commentary rather than company-specific news, useful for relative-value screening. SSL or XOM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s sector piece notes energy leadership in 2026 and highlights efficiency and demand supporting majors; this underpins a favorable macro backdrop but is not a company-specific catalyst. Energy Is Leading in 2026—But Are the Oil Majors Cracking? (XOM)
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan’s Arun Jayaram maintained a Buy on XOM with a $140 price target; the Buy endorsement supports sentiment, but the PT is below current levels, so its near-term directional signal is mixed. Exxon Mobil: Diversified Cash Generation and High-Margin Growth Underpin Premium Valuation and Buy Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns that softer WTI/crude price trends could pressure Exxon’s upstream-driven earnings despite its cost advantages and balance-sheet strength — a direct earnings-risk item if oil stays weak. Soft Crude Oil Prices Likely Ahead: What it Means for ExxonMobil
- Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP, Darrin L. Talley, disclosed a sale of 3,230 shares (about a 13.7% reduction in his holding); insider selling can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if it’s for personal/liquidity reasons. Insider Form 4 — Talley sale
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
