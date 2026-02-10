Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,000. NVIDIA accounts for 6.3% of Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

