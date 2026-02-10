Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Takes $3.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.70. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

