Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $330.57 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $344.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $285.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.15.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

