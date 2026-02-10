S&CO Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,462 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,553,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,778.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CSCO opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,698.08. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.