Comparing Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) & Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR)

Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Get Super Nova Resources alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Super Nova Resources and Astrana Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Astrana Health 1 2 8 0 2.64

Profitability

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $40.78, indicating a potential upside of 119.35%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 0.33% 1.26% 0.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Nova Resources and Astrana Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health $2.03 billion 0.51 $43.15 million $0.19 97.84

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Super Nova Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Nova Resources

(Get Free Report)

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Nova Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Nova Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.