Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.45. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.49.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

