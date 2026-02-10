First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $90.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,707. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

