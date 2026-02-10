ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 12,020 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

