Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $23.78 Million Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $5,091,641,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,405,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,516,000 after buying an additional 2,557,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of America by 124.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,619,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,438,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,650,000 after acquiring an additional 875,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $412.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

