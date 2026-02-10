Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair set a $735.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $742.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $743.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.65 and its 200-day moving average is $532.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.