Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $171,659.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

