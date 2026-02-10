TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) vs. Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Benev Capital (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Benev Capital and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benev Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 TROOPS 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Benev Capital and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benev Capital 43.17% 12.47% 6.04% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Benev Capital has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Benev Capital and TROOPS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benev Capital $47.44 million 10.71 $19.43 million $0.13 22.90 TROOPS $10.07 million 45.47 -$13.41 million N/A N/A

Benev Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Benev Capital beats TROOPS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benev Capital



Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in September 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TROOPS



TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

