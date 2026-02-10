UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.25.
UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.49. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $117.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.79.
UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.
With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.
