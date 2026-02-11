AlTi Global Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after buying an additional 564,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after buying an additional 536,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $1,025.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,051.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $902.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $969.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,217.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

