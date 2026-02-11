Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,648.50. The trade was a 65.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of -399.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently -950.00%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.