Anthony Fassino Sells 6,033 Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total transaction of $4,356,730.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,194.65. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $752.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.84 and a 200 day moving average of $534.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Caterpillar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.19.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

