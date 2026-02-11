Anthony Fassino Sells 6,033 Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Fassino sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.15, for a total transaction of $4,356,730.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $29,717,194.65. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $741.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $752.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $623.84 and a 200 day moving average of $534.86.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its position in Caterpillar by 82.0% during the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $5,884,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on CAT from $735 to $825 and reiterated a “buy” call, adding upward analyst momentum and a near-term catalyst for investor interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes reports Caterpillar is pushing deeper into AI and data services for construction — a potential shift toward higher-margin, recurring software and telematics revenue that can support higher long-term multiple. From Dirt To Data: How Caterpillar Is Reinventing Construction With AI
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar closed 2025 with an ~18% increase in Q4 revenue, underscoring demand resilience across construction and mining — revenue beat helps justify premium valuation while supporting earnings revisions. Caterpillar Posts 18% Rise in 4Q Revenue and Higher Tariff Costs
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage remains skewed positive (many Buy/Outperform ratings and recent target increases), providing a supportive narrative for holders and momentum traders. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Caterpillar Stock Will Climb or Sink?
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector commentary (e.g., views on a potential return of inflation and pricing-power plays) could cut both ways — higher equipment pricing helps CAT, but renewed inflation raises input/capital-cost uncertainty. Inflation Is Coming Back – Here’s Where I’m Buying Pricing Power
- Neutral Sentiment: Opinion pieces questioning whether CAT has “run too far” after a big one‑year rally highlight valuation risk and investor caution; useful for gauging profit‑taking pressure but not a hard fundamental change. Has Caterpillar (CAT) Run Too Far After Surging 103% In The Past Year?
- Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed this week: Anthony Fassino sold ~6,033 shares (~$4.36M) and another senior disclosed a ~22,656‑share sale (~$16.3M). Heavy insider exits can rattle sentiment even with strong company results. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $4,356,730.95 in Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $695.19.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
